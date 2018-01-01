Romantic Germany: 7-Day Tour from Frankfurt to Munich, Neuschwanstein Castle and Heidelberg

Your 7-day round-trip tour of romantic Germany starts as you depart Frankfurt and head south to Wurzburg and on to the medieval town of Rothenburg ob der Tauber, where you'll enjoy a delicious welcome dinner and spend the night. On this comprehensive tour, spend your days enjoying drives through picturesque landscapes along the Romantic Road. Stop in Augsburg and the vibrant city of Munich. Be captivated by the Bavarian charm of Alps villages like Ettal and Oberammergau, which is famous for its Passion Play. And visit the spectacular Neuschwanstein Castle and Linderhof Palace, which were built by King Ludwig II, nicknamed the Fairytale King. Discover the beauty of the Lake Constance and visit the nearby towns of Lindau and Konstanz. Upon arrival in the Black Forest, learn about the German tradition of clock-making and sample regional cakes. Drive on to Freiburg and the university town of Heidelberg. And see romantic Germany from another perspective on board a Rhine River cruise that takes you past postcard-worthy scenes of unspoiled nature.Please see the Itinerary field below for more detailed information.