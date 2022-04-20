Towering over the Altstadt, Heidelberg’s ruined Renaissance castle cuts a romantic figure, especially across the Neckar River when illuminated at night…
Heidelberg Region
The ancient university city of Heidelberg is the most high-profile city in this region, but Speyer, Worms and Mannheim also harbour plenty of architectural and cultural treasures.
Explore Heidelberg Region
- Schloss Heidelberg
Towering over the Altstadt, Heidelberg’s ruined Renaissance castle cuts a romantic figure, especially across the Neckar River when illuminated at night…
- KKaiserdom
Begun in 1030 by Emperor Konrad II of the Salian dynasty, this extraordinary Romanesque cathedral has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1981. Its…
- HHockenheimRing
The hallowed HockenheimRing, 22km southwest of Heidelberg just east of the A6, has three circuits and stands accommodating up to 120,000 fans. It hosts…
- BBarockschloss Mannheim
Mannheim’s most famous sight is the yellow and red sandstone Schloss, Germany’s largest baroque palace. Now occupied by the University of Mannheim, the…
- JJudenhof
A block south of the Rathaus, the ‘Jews’ Courtyard’ is one of the most important medieval Jewish sites in Germany: the remains of a Romanesque-style…
- AAltpörtel
The 55m-high, 13th-century Altpörtel, the city’s western gate, is the only remaining part of the town wall. Its clock dates from 1761. Climbing 154 steps…
- Schloss Schwetzingen
The enchanting gardens of Schloss Schwetzingen, the grand baroque-style summer residence of Prince-Elector Carl Theodor (1724–1799), are wonderful for a…
- TTechnik Museum
At this technology extravaganza, 1km south of the Kaiserdom, you can climb aboard a Lufthansa Boeing 747-230 mounted 20m off the ground (and walk out on…
- KKaiserdom
Worms’ skyline is dominated by the four towers and two domes of the magnificent Kaiserdom, built in the 11th and 12th centuries in the late-Romanesque…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Heidelberg Region.
See
Schloss Heidelberg
Towering over the Altstadt, Heidelberg’s ruined Renaissance castle cuts a romantic figure, especially across the Neckar River when illuminated at night…
See
Kaiserdom
Begun in 1030 by Emperor Konrad II of the Salian dynasty, this extraordinary Romanesque cathedral has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1981. Its…
See
HockenheimRing
The hallowed HockenheimRing, 22km southwest of Heidelberg just east of the A6, has three circuits and stands accommodating up to 120,000 fans. It hosts…
See
Barockschloss Mannheim
Mannheim’s most famous sight is the yellow and red sandstone Schloss, Germany’s largest baroque palace. Now occupied by the University of Mannheim, the…
See
Judenhof
A block south of the Rathaus, the ‘Jews’ Courtyard’ is one of the most important medieval Jewish sites in Germany: the remains of a Romanesque-style…
See
Altpörtel
The 55m-high, 13th-century Altpörtel, the city’s western gate, is the only remaining part of the town wall. Its clock dates from 1761. Climbing 154 steps…
See
Schloss Schwetzingen
The enchanting gardens of Schloss Schwetzingen, the grand baroque-style summer residence of Prince-Elector Carl Theodor (1724–1799), are wonderful for a…
See
Technik Museum
At this technology extravaganza, 1km south of the Kaiserdom, you can climb aboard a Lufthansa Boeing 747-230 mounted 20m off the ground (and walk out on…
See
Kaiserdom
Worms’ skyline is dominated by the four towers and two domes of the magnificent Kaiserdom, built in the 11th and 12th centuries in the late-Romanesque…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Heidelberg Region
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.