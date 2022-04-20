Getty Images/Flickr RM

Heidelberg Region

The ancient university city of Heidelberg is the most high-profile city in this region, but Speyer, Worms and Mannheim also harbour plenty of architectural and cultural treasures.

Explore Heidelberg Region

  • Schloss Heidelberg

    Towering over the Altstadt, Heidelberg’s ruined Renaissance castle cuts a romantic figure, especially across the Neckar River when illuminated at night…

  • K

    Kaiserdom

    Begun in 1030 by Emperor Konrad II of the Salian dynasty, this extraordinary Romanesque cathedral has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1981. Its…

  • H

    HockenheimRing

    The hallowed HockenheimRing, 22km southwest of Heidelberg just east of the A6, has three circuits and stands accommodating up to 120,000 fans. It hosts…

  • B

    Barockschloss Mannheim

    Mannheim’s most famous sight is the yellow and red sandstone Schloss, Germany’s largest baroque palace. Now occupied by the University of Mannheim, the…

  • J

    Judenhof

    A block south of the Rathaus, the ‘Jews’ Courtyard’ is one of the most important medieval Jewish sites in Germany: the remains of a Romanesque-style…

  • A

    Altpörtel

    The 55m-high, 13th-century Altpörtel, the city’s western gate, is the only remaining part of the town wall. Its clock dates from 1761. Climbing 154 steps…

  • Schloss Schwetzingen

    The enchanting gardens of Schloss Schwetzingen, the grand baroque-style summer residence of Prince-Elector Carl Theodor (1724–1799), are wonderful for a…

  • T

    Technik Museum

    At this technology extravaganza, 1km south of the Kaiserdom, you can climb aboard a Lufthansa Boeing 747-230 mounted 20m off the ground (and walk out on…

  • K

    Kaiserdom

    Worms’ skyline is dominated by the four towers and two domes of the magnificent Kaiserdom, built in the 11th and 12th centuries in the late-Romanesque…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Heidelberg Region.

