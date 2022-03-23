Originally built in the 12th century to protect German Kaisers on hunting expeditions, Schloss Wernigerode was enlarged over the years to reflect late…
Harz Mountains
What the Harz Mountains lack in alpine dramatics, they make up for in atmosphere and accessibility. Some of Germany's oldest, most endearing villages are tucked away in this broad region shared by three states: Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. Gorgeous Goslar's crumbling city walls, medieval cobbled streets and teeny-tiny miners' houses complement Quedlinburg's crooked, couldn't-be-cuter, half-timbered architecture. Both towns' welcoming vibes beckon you to linger. But the region's robust all-rounder is shutterbug's-delight Wernigerode, where you can visit a dazzling Disney-esque castle and catch a steam train to the top of the Brocken, the highest peak (1142m) in the Harz.
Come winter, a web of hiking and biking trails transforms into a serious network of cross-country ski routes come winter, though downhill powder-hounds generally go elsewhere. Whatever the season, keep an eye out for witches – especially on Walpurgisnacht when anything goes as the masses ascend the Brocken...as they've done for centuries.
Explore Harz Mountains
- SSchloss Wernigerode
Originally built in the 12th century to protect German Kaisers on hunting expeditions, Schloss Wernigerode was enlarged over the years to reflect late…
- KKZ-Gedenkstätte Mittelbau Dora
A deeply sobering place: at least 20,000 people were worked to death here building the tunnels beneath Mittelbau Dora, and the rockets now decaying within…
- JJohn Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt
The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in…
- RRammelsberg Museum & Besucherbergwerk
The shafts and buildings of this 1000-year-old mine are now a museum and Unesco World Heritage Site. Admission to the mine includes a German-language tour…
- HHarz National Park
Covering a total land mass of 24,700 hectares, Harz National Park is the first national park in Germany to occupy land in two states: Lower Saxony to the…
- RRathaus
Wernigerode's spectacular towered Rathaus (town hall) began life as a theatre around 1277, only to be given its mostly late-Gothic features, which loom…
- GGrosser Burgberg
It takes just over half an hour to walk from town, or a zippy three-minute ride on the Burgberg-Seilbahn, to reach the top of this humble peak (483m),…
- SStiftskirche St Cyriakus
One of the purest examples of Romanesque architecture from the Ottonian period is this church in Gernrode, 8km south of Quedlinburg. Construction of the…
- SSchlossmuseum
The Schlossberg, on a 25m-high plateau above Quedlinburg, was initially graced with a church and residence under King Heinrich I (Henry the Fowler),…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Harz Mountains.
See
Schloss Wernigerode
Originally built in the 12th century to protect German Kaisers on hunting expeditions, Schloss Wernigerode was enlarged over the years to reflect late…
See
KZ-Gedenkstätte Mittelbau Dora
A deeply sobering place: at least 20,000 people were worked to death here building the tunnels beneath Mittelbau Dora, and the rockets now decaying within…
See
John Cage Orgel Kunst Projekt
The performance of American avant-garde composer and musical theorist John Cage's Organ²/ASLSP began in the shell of the former Kirche St Burchardi in…
See
Rammelsberg Museum & Besucherbergwerk
The shafts and buildings of this 1000-year-old mine are now a museum and Unesco World Heritage Site. Admission to the mine includes a German-language tour…
See
Harz National Park
Covering a total land mass of 24,700 hectares, Harz National Park is the first national park in Germany to occupy land in two states: Lower Saxony to the…
See
Rathaus
Wernigerode's spectacular towered Rathaus (town hall) began life as a theatre around 1277, only to be given its mostly late-Gothic features, which loom…
See
Grosser Burgberg
It takes just over half an hour to walk from town, or a zippy three-minute ride on the Burgberg-Seilbahn, to reach the top of this humble peak (483m),…
See
Stiftskirche St Cyriakus
One of the purest examples of Romanesque architecture from the Ottonian period is this church in Gernrode, 8km south of Quedlinburg. Construction of the…
See
Schlossmuseum
The Schlossberg, on a 25m-high plateau above Quedlinburg, was initially graced with a church and residence under King Heinrich I (Henry the Fowler),…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Harz Mountains
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.