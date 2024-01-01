Fuggereimuseum

Augsburg

LoginSave

See how residents lived in the Fuggerei before running water and central heating in this museum located in one of the building's apartments.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Munich/Germany-September 8 2017:.Exterior of camp facilities with memorial sculpture and wall, at Dachau Concentration Camp, Munich, Germany.; KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau Shutterstock ID 760718488; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    26.94 MILES

    Officially called the KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau, this was the Nazis’ first concentration camp, built by Heinrich Himmler in March 1933 to house political…

  • Fuggerei

    Fuggerei

    0.03 MILES

    The legacy of Jakob Fugger ‘The Rich’ lives on at Augsburg’s Catholic welfare settlement, the Fuggerei, which is the oldest of its kind in existence…

  • St Anna Kirche

    St Anna Kirche

    0.45 MILES

    Often regarded as the first Renaissance church in Germany, the rather plain-looking (and well-hidden) St Anna Kirche is accessed via a set of cloisters…

  • Dom Mariä Heimsuchung

    Dom Mariä Heimsuchung

    0.43 MILES

    Augsburg’s cathedral has its origins in the 10th century but was Gothicised and enlarged in the 14th and 15th centuries. The star treasures here are the…

  • Stadtpfarrkirche Mariä Himmelfahrt

    Stadtpfarrkirche Mariä Himmelfahrt

    22.04 MILES

    This huge 15th-century church with its slender bell tower was built by Matthäus von Ensingen, architect of Bern Cathedral. The barrel nave is stuccoed to…

  • Maximilianmuseum

    Maximilianmuseum

    0.35 MILES

    The Maximilianmuseum occupies two patrician townhouses joined by a statue-studded courtyard covered by a glass-and-steel roof. Highlights include a…

  • Brechthaus

    Brechthaus

    0.19 MILES

    Opened in 1998 to celebrate local boy Bertolt Brecht's 100th birthday, this house museum is the birthplace of the famous playwright and poet, where he…

  • Johanniskirche

    Johanniskirche

    21.96 MILES

    If you've already seen the Wieskirche to the south, you'll instantly recognise this small baroque church as a creation by the same architect, Dominikus…

View more attractions

Nearby Augsburg attractions

1. Fuggerei

0.03 MILES

The legacy of Jakob Fugger ‘The Rich’ lives on at Augsburg’s Catholic welfare settlement, the Fuggerei, which is the oldest of its kind in existence…

2. Brechthaus

0.19 MILES

Opened in 1998 to celebrate local boy Bertolt Brecht's 100th birthday, this house museum is the birthplace of the famous playwright and poet, where he…

3. Goldener Saal

0.27 MILES

Located on the 2nd floor of Augsburg's Rathaus, the meticulously restored Goldener Saal is the city's resplendent main meeting hall. It's a dazzling space…

4. Rathaus

0.27 MILES

Rising above the Rathausplatz are the twin onion-domed spires of the Renaissance Rathaus, built by Elias Holl from 1615 to 1620 and crowned by a 4m-tall…

5. Perlachturm

0.27 MILES

For widescreen city views, climb the 70m-tall Perlachturm next door to the Rathaus – when it reopens, that is. At the time of research the structure was…

6. Rathausplatz

0.3 MILES

The heart of Augsburg’s Altstadt, this large, pedestrianised square is anchored by the Augustusbrunnen, a fountain honouring the Roman emperor; its four…

7. Maximilianmuseum

0.35 MILES

The Maximilianmuseum occupies two patrician townhouses joined by a statue-studded courtyard covered by a glass-and-steel roof. Highlights include a…

8. Dom Mariä Heimsuchung

0.43 MILES

Augsburg’s cathedral has its origins in the 10th century but was Gothicised and enlarged in the 14th and 15th centuries. The star treasures here are the…