Botanical Gardens

Georgia

LoginSave

With 50,000 sq metres of plants from around the world, the well-maintained botanical gardens, founded in 1840, are well worth a wander.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Council of Ministers Building

    Council of Ministers Building

    0.19 MILES

    The former Council of Ministers was gutted during fighting when the Abkhaz took the city in September 1993. Its fire-scorched shell has been an open wound…

  • Novy Afon Monastery

    Novy Afon Monastery

    11.72 MILES

    The multi-gold-domed Novy Afon Monastery, founded by Russian monks in the 1870s, stands out on the hillside, about a 15-minute walk up from the main road…

  • Makhadzhirov Embankment

    Makhadzhirov Embankment

    0.4 MILES

    Strung with pretty parks, part-derelict jetties, cafes and kitschy souvenir stalls, and fronted by stretches of stony beach, flowers and tall trees,…

  • Novy Afon Train Station

    Novy Afon Train Station

    10.72 MILES

    This now-abandoned but elaborately decorated neoclassical train station on the main coastal road through town has some absolutely wonderful Stalinist bas…

  • Stalin's Dacha

    Stalin's Dacha

    11.47 MILES

    Sitting proudly overlooking the sea and within earshot of the bells of Novy Afon Cathedral, this dacha (country cottage) regularly hosted Joseph Stalin…

  • Anacopia

    Anacopia

    12.51 MILES

    From Novy Afon Caves it’s 2.5km uphill to Anacopia, capital of Abkhazia in the 8th century AD. Taxis can take you halfway up for R100. Inside the hilltop…

  • Abkhazian State Museum

    Abkhazian State Museum

    0.05 MILES

    This impressively renovated, air-conditioned museum has well-lit displays including very good archaeological sections. It also has a fairly typical Soviet…

  • Novy Afon Caves

    Novy Afon Caves

    12.3 MILES

    This enormously popular and deep series of karst caves is traversed on a small train line that takes visitors on a 1.4km, 1¼-hour underground journey…

View more attractions

Nearby Georgia attractions

1. Abkhazian State Museum

0.05 MILES

This impressively renovated, air-conditioned museum has well-lit displays including very good archaeological sections. It also has a fairly typical Soviet…

2. Council of Ministers Building

0.19 MILES

The former Council of Ministers was gutted during fighting when the Abkhaz took the city in September 1993. Its fire-scorched shell has been an open wound…

3. Alleya Slavy

0.3 MILES

This park on the north side of ulitsa Lakoba is the burial site of many Abkhaz who died in the 1992–93 fighting.

4. Makhadzhirov Embankment

0.4 MILES

Strung with pretty parks, part-derelict jetties, cafes and kitschy souvenir stalls, and fronted by stretches of stony beach, flowers and tall trees,…

5. Novy Afon Train Station

10.72 MILES

This now-abandoned but elaborately decorated neoclassical train station on the main coastal road through town has some absolutely wonderful Stalinist bas…

6. Stalin's Dacha

11.47 MILES

Sitting proudly overlooking the sea and within earshot of the bells of Novy Afon Cathedral, this dacha (country cottage) regularly hosted Joseph Stalin…

7. Novy Afon Monastery

11.72 MILES

The multi-gold-domed Novy Afon Monastery, founded by Russian monks in the 1870s, stands out on the hillside, about a 15-minute walk up from the main road…

8. Church of Simon the Zealot

12.01 MILES

The 10th-century stone Church of Simon the Zealot stands on the spot where the eponymous apostle was reputedly killed by Roman soldiers.