Welcome to Sukhumi

Abkhazia’s capital (Sukhumi or Sukhum in Russian, Sokhumi in Georgian, Akwa in Abkhaz) has a gorgeous setting on a bay backed by hills thick with luxuriant semitropical vegetation. In 1989 it had a multiethnic population of 120,000, but it was badly damaged during the war in 1992–93, when its large Georgian population was driven out. Reconstruction and new construction have accelerated in recent years, though numerous buildings still stand empty or ruined, including landmarks such as the old Government House, gutted when the Abkhaz took the city in September 1993.