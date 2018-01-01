Welcome to Stepantsminda
The highway brings you straight into the main square, Kazbegis moedani. From here Kazbegis qucha forks to the right, while the main road leads down to a bridge over the Tergi River then continues 15km north to the Russian border in the Dariali Gorge. Immediately after the Tergi bridge a side road turns up to Gergeti village on the west side of the valley, almost a suburb of Kazbegi.
Private Tour to Kazbegi from Tbilisi
In the morning the guide and driver will pick you up from your place of stay in Tbilisi and you’ll start your journey to Caucasus Mountains. Your first stop is Ananuri complex, a 16th-17th c fortress and church, which used to be the residence of the “Eristavis” (Dukes) of Aragvi. The complex comprises fortification, churches and other cult and civic buildings. Explore the fortress and enjoy beautiful views of Jinvali reservoir from the complex. Continue the drive north via Jvari (Cross) Pass at the elevation of 2395 meters above sea level and arrive at the town of Stepantsminda, the administrative center of Khevi province. Here we’ll change the transport to a local 4x4 vehicle and start an off-road drive to the top of Gergeti Mountain, where a lone church, Gergeti Holy Trinity, stands. Ancient wall carvings are well-preserved on the facade of the church. If we are lucky with weather you will see Mount Kazbegi peak. At 5,033 meters above sea level it's the third highest peak in Georgia. Drive back to Stepantsminda and take a lunch break in a restaurant with local specialty dish, Khinkali. After lunch get back in your vehicle and drive to Dariali gorge. Take an easy hike (20-30 minutes) along the river to Gveleti waterfalls, and enjoy the calmness of untouched nature. Drive back to Tbilisi and arrive at your place of stay in the evening.
Hike to Gveleti waterfall by Kazbegi in a private day trip
Enjoy a ride along the legendary Georgian Military highway up to Stepantsminda village. On the way you will see the Jinvali water reservoir, the impressive Ananuri fort, stop by some mineral water springs for refreshment and of course enjoy the scenic views from the Friendships monument in Gudauri. Our final destination is Gveleti, a small village some 7km away from Kazbegi towards the Georgian-Russian border. Here we start our hike to the mysterious Great Gveleti waterfall - the path becomes narrow as it leads you through a beautiful gorge along a wild mountain river. The hike takes about 1 hour one way and includes a little bit of elevation gain. The water in the river offers a perfect source of refreshment along the trek.After the trek we stop at Daryal gorge to enjoy the view over the mountains and a valley. On the way back we recommend to stop at a restaurant which is famous among locals for its khinkali, Georgian dumpllings, and finish the day with a good and authentic dinner.
Private 4 days tour - Winter in Georgia
Day 1From Tbilisi to Stepantsminda. First day we will start driving by Georgian military road and have couple stops before Stepantsminda. on that day our program is: Jvari monastery; Ananuri fortress; Friendship monument; Stepantsminda; Hiking or driving to Gergeti monasteryOvernight in StepantsmindaDay 2Driving from Stepantsminda to Borjomi. First our stop will be in village Pasanauri, where we will have master class of how to cook Khinkali, then we will drive to ancient capital Mtskheta and visit Svetickhoveli cathedral church and walk on souvenir street. Then we will continue road to Uplistikhe cave fortress to see how ancient time people was organizing temples and defense constructions. Next from there will be our overnight place town Borjomi, famous with mineral waters, there we will visit Borjomi central park and will swim in sulfur water pool bath (get ready water is more warm than hot, also don't forget take swimming dress) and taste mineral water Borjomi (which was favor water for Russian kings dynasty Romanovi. here we be our overnight in BorjomiDay 3After breakfast by train we will travel to Bakuriani (ski resort mountain) there we will have funny day and a lot of activities like: Ski day, snowmobile, horse riding (free time). at the evening we will go back to Borjomi same way. and from Borjomi driving evening to Abastumani to watching stars in Astrophysical Observatory. then overnight in BorjomiDay 4Our last day is great day for explore new places and get know more about Georgia, traditions, culture heritage. By this day you will drive to Rabati castle and visit Vardzia cave complex and stop to Khertvisi. If road to Paravani (pass) will be open we will go back to Tbilisi by country side road with beautiful landscapes and overlooksFinishing tour in Tbilisi
Private 1-Day Tour to Kazbegi & Gergeti Trinity Church
Itinerary: Anunuri Castle Complex – a medieval architectural complex unites two churches, several towers and defense walls. Beautiful frescos, facades and views over the Jinvali reservoir makes a beginning a journey as a fairy-tale. Gudauri – A famous winter resort is surrounded by Great Caucasus mountain peaks. Stop at the Panorama view site and take a breath and photos in the green mountains. Gergeti Trinity Church- The church was built in XIV century, while its separate bell tower was constructed after several years. Gergeti Trinity church is located on the 2200 meters from sea level, right below the summit of Mt Kazbegi and above the small town of Stepantsminda. Gveleti Waterfalls – located in the granite cliffs of Dariali gorge, two waterfalls offer visitors a clean and refreshing waters and roaring environment. In the evening, we drive back to Tbilisi.
2-Day Private Tour to Mount Kazbegi from Tbilisi
Day 1: Tbilisi - Jvari temple - Ananuri fortress - Jinvali lake - Gudauri - Cross pass - StepantsmindaDeparture at 9:30 am from hotel of your stay in Tbilisi. Begin your tour from visiting Jvari Monastery(VI century), built on the top of the hill above Mtskheta. The monument is included into the UNESCO world heritage site list. After visiting Jvari Monastery drive further through Georgian Military road to Ananuri Fortress (14th—18th cent) situated at the bank of picturesque Jinvali lake. Get pleasure with great panoramic views. On the way to Stepantsminda visit Gudauri Ski resort which is located on the southern slopes of The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range, along the Georgian Military Highway near the Crosss Pass, at an elevation of 2,196 meters above sea level.Arrival to the village Stepantsminda (1.740 m) at the foot of mount Kazbegi (5.047 m)Here you can either hire a 4WD car and drive up to the Gergeti Trinity Church (2.170 m) or one can go for a walk and reach the church (it takes about 1-1,5 h for a walk). Gergeti Trinity church was built in the 14th century. From the church from one hand, you can explore summit of Mount Kazbegi and from other hand, one can found wonderful view on the river Tergi Gorge and surrounding area.Overnight in Stepantsminda in guest house.Day 2: Stepantsminda - Beautiful Waterfalls - Juta - Stepantsminda - Mtskheta - Tbilisi Visit Beautiful waterfalls near Kazbegi and continue your way towards village Juta ( on 4WD car), Which is one of the highest villages of Europe (2100 m).The main attraction in this area, except the above-mentioned village, is a mountain Range Chaukhi. On the way back to Tbilisi visit old capital of Georgia, Mtskheta. Monuments of the city are in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. In Mtskheta visit Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, built in the 11th century,the main church of Mtskheta and a sacred place where the robe of Christ is being kept. Though the site itself is even older dating back to the early 4th century and is surrounded by a number of legends associated primarily with the early Christian traditions. At the end of the tour arrival back to Tbilisi and drop off at your hotel in Tbilisi.
14-Day Tour to Azerbaijan, Georgia & Armenia from Baku
Day 1 Baku City Tour 10:00 am pickup from your hotel in Baku. Baku sightseeing and visit: Mountain Park and Baku Bay, Old City, Shirvanshakhs Palace, Karvansaray, "Giz Galasi". Overnight in Baku. Day 2 Baku-Sheki Breakfast. Start the route to the town Sheki. Visit Mountain Mausoleum "Diri-Baba" & Shemakha Mosque. Also visit Sheki Fortress, Sheki Khan Palace, Caravanserai and Mosque. Overnight in Sheki. Day 3 Sheki-Sighnaghi Breakfast. Excursion in Kish village and visit Alban Church. Drive to the Azerbaijan-Georgia border. Continue the trip to Georgia. Arrive in Signagi and visit Sighnaghi museum. Overnight in Signagi. Day 4 Sighnaghi-Velistsikhe-Tsinandali-Shumi-Telavi-Tbilisi Breakfast. Drive to Velistsikhe village, taste local wine. Explore Tsinandali house-museum with a glass of wine. Continue to Shumi winery, wine-tasting with snacks. Overnight in Tbilisi. Day 5 Tbilisi City Tour Breakfast. Have Tbilisi Sightseeing tour and visit: Holy Trinity Cathedral, Metekhi church, Shardeni Street, Bridge of Peace, Narikhala fortress by aerial cable car, Legvtakhevi, Abanotubani. Overnight in Tbilisi. Day 6 Tbilisi-Mtskheta-Ananuri-Gudauri Breakfast. Drive to Mtskheta. Visit two UNESCO sites: Jvari church and Svetitskhoveli cathedral. Stop at Ananuri castle. Overnight in Gudauri. Day 7 Gudauri-Kazbegi-Tbilisi Breakfast. Visit the top of the Mount Gergeti, Holy Trinity Church and Stepantsminda village. Drive back to Tbilisi for overnight. Day 8 Tbilisi-Gori-Uplistsikhe-Borjomi-Akhaltsikhe Breakfast. Drive to Samtskhe region.Visit Stalin's house-museum. Explore Uplistskhe, one of the oldest inhabited caves in Georgia. Next stop is a town Borjomi. Walk in Central park and taste mineral waters. Overnight in Akhaltsikhe. Day 9 Akhaltsikhe-Vardzia-Bavra-Gyumri Breakfast. Visit Rabati medieval Castle situated on the rocky inn. Drive to Vardzia rock-hewn caves. Continue to Georgia-Armenian border and continue to Gyumri for overnight. Day 10 Gyumri-Ejmiatsin-Zvartnoc-Yerevan Breakfast, sightseeing in Gyumri. Continue to Echmiadzin. Visit to Zvartnoc. Drive to Yerevan and visit to Manuscript museum Matenadaran. Overnight in Yerevan. Day 11 Yerevan-Garni-Geghard-Yerevan Breakfast. Excursion around Yerevan. Visit History museum, Republic Square, Geghard Monastery, Garni Temple. Overnight in Yerevan. Day 12 Yerevan-Khor Virap-Areni-Noravak-Yerevan Breakfast. Visit Khor Virap Monastery. Next continue to Village Areni and have wine-tasting in the factory. Visit Noravank monastery. Overnight in Yerevan. Day 13 Yerevan-Sevan-Sanahin-Hagpat-Sadakhlo-Tbilisi Breakfast. Trip to Lake Sevan. Drive to Dilijan and visit the Sharamberyan Street. Next visit to the medieval Sanahin and Haghpat Monasteries.Transfer to Tbilisi for overnight. Day 14 Tbilisi Breakfast. Check out time until 12:00 pm. End of service.