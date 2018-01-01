2-Day Private Tour to Mount Kazbegi from Tbilisi

Day 1: Tbilisi - Jvari temple - Ananuri fortress - Jinvali lake - Gudauri - Cross pass - StepantsmindaDeparture at 9:30 am from hotel of your stay in Tbilisi. Begin your tour from visiting Jvari Monastery(VI century), built on the top of the hill above Mtskheta. The monument is included into the UNESCO world heritage site list. After visiting Jvari Monastery drive further through Georgian Military road to Ananuri Fortress (14th—18th cent) situated at the bank of picturesque Jinvali lake. Get pleasure with great panoramic views. On the way to Stepantsminda visit Gudauri Ski resort which is located on the southern slopes of The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range, along the Georgian Military Highway near the Crosss Pass, at an elevation of 2,196 meters above sea level.Arrival to the village Stepantsminda (1.740 m) at the foot of mount Kazbegi (5.047 m)Here you can either hire a 4WD car and drive up to the Gergeti Trinity Church (2.170 m) or one can go for a walk and reach the church (it takes about 1-1,5 h for a walk). Gergeti Trinity church was built in the 14th century. From the church from one hand, you can explore summit of Mount Kazbegi and from other hand, one can found wonderful view on the river Tergi Gorge and surrounding area.Overnight in Stepantsminda in guest house.Day 2: Stepantsminda - Beautiful Waterfalls - Juta - Stepantsminda - Mtskheta - Tbilisi Visit Beautiful waterfalls near Kazbegi and continue your way towards village Juta ( on 4WD car), Which is one of the highest villages of Europe (2100 m).The main attraction in this area, except the above-mentioned village, is a mountain Range Chaukhi. On the way back to Tbilisi visit old capital of Georgia, Mtskheta. Monuments of the city are in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. In Mtskheta visit Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, built in the 11th century,the main church of Mtskheta and a sacred place where the robe of Christ is being kept. Though the site itself is even older dating back to the early 4th century and is surrounded by a number of legends associated primarily with the early Christian traditions. At the end of the tour arrival back to Tbilisi and drop off at your hotel in Tbilisi.