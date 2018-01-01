Welcome to Bakuriani
8 Days Jeep Tour Caucasus Raid from Tbilisi
Day 1 Arrival to Tbilisi International Airport. Transfer to Hotel, resting for morning start of the trip. Staying in Tbilisi.Day 2 Mtskheta, Tbilisi Surroundings - Didgori Battle Site. Briefing about trip, handing over the jeeps. The group will Head to Trialeti Mountain Range. Arrival to Didgori Battle Site. You will see beautiful nature of Trialeri Range. Arrival to Mtskheta, visiting Svetitskhoveli Cathedral (the Living Pillar Cathedral) with history dating back from 1st - 4th - 5th - 11th centuries, staying in Mtskheta Hotel.Day 3 Ananuri - Kazbegi – Gergeti Trinity Church Briefing. The first stop will be at Jinvali water reservoir, Ananuri Fortress complex. Ananuri was a castle for Eristavi Dukes of Aragvi. The complex has been on the tentative list of inclusion into the UNESCO world heritage site program. Second stop will be by the fascinating views from the top of Jvari(Cross) Pass 2379 meters. Soon the road will enter Kazbegi. The main attraction point in Kazbegi is Gergeti Trinity Church, located on the top of the mountain at the elevation of 2170 meters. Staying in Kazbegi.Day 4 Uplistsikhe –Ateni Valley-Gori Castle Briefing. First location is Uplistikhe ancient rock cave town. After visiting Uplistsikhe, we will visit Ateni valley. Ateni was medieval city. Here is beautifull Gori castle. Staying in Gori.Day 5 Kareli-Kintsvisi-Gujareti-BakurianiBriefing. First stop Kintsvisi Monastery, consists of three churches, built in Golden age of Georgia 13th century. After Kintvisi monastery long journey through valleys and forests will start. On the way there are several monasteries, beautiful views and rivers. Soon the road will pass by Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park territory. By the evening we will be in Bakuriani. Staying in Bakuriani.Day 6 Lake Tabatckuri-Vardzia-Khertvisi Fortress-Rabat Castle-BorjomiBriefing. The road will go through beautiful forests and reach Tabatckuri Lake. The lake is on the elevation of 1991 meters. After seeing the lake, you will come to Vardzia Cave Monastery Complex, has more than 3000 cave rooms. The road goes by Kertvisi Fortress, built in 2nd century BC. The road goes though rocky valleys to Akhaltsikhe, the group will see the Rabat Castle. Staying in Akhaltsikhe.Day 7 Abastumani Observatory – Sairme – Prometeus CaveBriefing. First destination is Abastumani located on southern slopes of lesser Caucasus, it is famous of its nature. Here is Queen Tamar Arch Bridge. Next is Sairme Mineral Waters Resort. The road goes through beautiful forests. The last location is the Prometeus cave, its 1420 meters long, with incredible stalactites, stalagmites. Staying in Kutaisi.Day 8 Journey to Tbilisi, Shopping-Wine Gallery-AirportArrival to Tbilisi. Shopping in old Tbilisi. Visiting Wine Gallery, ancient Georgian wines tasting. Free time. Transfer to Tbilisi International Airport. The time and locations can vary depending on flight time.
2-Day Private Winter Tour to Bakuriani from Tbilisi
During the tour, you will see the amazing Eiffel’s bridge in Georgia and you will take an unforgettable trip by a tiny “Kukushka” train. The famous Kukushka train on Borjomi-Kharagauli railway has been given intangible cultural heritage status. This was announced by Nikoloz Antadze, the head of National Agency for Cultural Heritage Preservation of Georgia. The well-known train was renovated last year, yet it has still preserved its original appearance.The train consists of four carriages, each of them can carry up to 23 passengers. Borjomi-Kharagauli railway is the sole narrow railway in Georgia that connects Borjomi and Bakuriani. The railway was opened in 1902. Before 1967 steam-engine used to move through the railway but then it was substituted by an electric train, known under its nickname Kukushka (Cuckoo in Russian). It is noteworthy that the famous Kukushka passes through an old bridge constructed by a well-known French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel. The bridge was set up by the order of the Romanovs, the Russian royal family when Georgia was part of the Russian Empire. The construction was brought to Georgia in pieces and later installed on the river Tsemistskali in 1902. The popular “Kukushka” is still a favorite of tourists and locals alike. Day 1 Tbilisi-Borjomi-Bakuriani 6am- 8:30am Drive from Tbilisi to Borjomi by car 8:30am -10:30am free time in Borjomi Park for walking, taste the famous Borjomi mineral water and take amazing photos 10:55am -1:20pm Travel from Borjomi to Bakuriani by a tiny, "kukushka’’ train 1:20pm-2pm - transfer from Bakuriani railway station to hotel located in Bakuriani 2pm - check in hotel in Bakuriani 2pm - to the evening - free time for skying, horse riding or another activity Day 2 8am - 1pm - Free time 1pm -1:30am - Transfer from your hotel to Bakuriani railway station 2:15 pm - 4:35pm - Travel from Bakuriani to Borjomi by a tiny, "kukushka’’ train. 4:35pm - 7pm - Drive from Borjomi to Tbilisi by car
Gudauri Private Transfer from Tbilisi
On arrival into Tbilisi International Airport, or at any convenient location in Tbilisi, meet your driver and take a seat in your private vehicle. With ski-carriers on your vehicle, transport your snow sports equipment with ease. Relax in comfort on route out of the city toward your hotel in Gudauri. During your 2.5-hour journey, pass through multiple beautiful places, enjoy views or Jinvali Water Reservoir, Ananuri Fortress and the Caucasus Mountains. Ananuri was a castle of the eristavis (Dukes) of Aragvi, the complex has been on the tentative list of inclusion into the UNESCO World Heritage Site program. Third place of stop will be with fascinating views from top of Jvari Pass. Arrive at your Gudauri hotel relaxed and refreshed —ready to make the most of the ski slopes on offer.
Private Skiing Tour in Bakuriani from Tbilisi
Your tour will be start at 9am (or any time before noon by your choice) from Tbilisi. During your tour, you will visit Uphlistikhe rock cut city, Gori Fortress, Borjomi mineral water park and Bakuriani skiing resort. You can choose the order of visiting the places or Bakuriani skiing resort can be visited first. You can also stay the whole day in Bakurian and don't visit the historical sites if you prefer.You can rent skiing gear and snow bikes in Bakuriani as well as hire a coach for ski training. Gear rental and coach hiring expenses are not included in the tour price. You can have a lunch near Borjomi, or in Bakuriani, as well as dinner near Borjomi or back in Tbilisi if you prefer. Lunch and dinner are at own expense. The tour will start at 9am and finish at 6pm back in Tbilisi.
Winter tour in Georgia
7 DAYS TRAVEL IN GEORGIA !1st DAY TBILISI-MCKHETA-JVARI-MUKHRANI-TBILISI (by car)Sights and activities:Jvari, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l4VpxbBHiKI Svetitskoveli, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fNk07tbu8dw Chateau Mukhrani (wine tasting) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=boYhTycXDMETbilisi River Tour ,Bridge of peace,Narikala,Views from Narikala at night, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_VkxrFBs5PQ Relax in Sulfur baths , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8iKNRS3iElk (OVERNIGHT AT THE HOTEL IN TBILISI) 2nd DAY ANANURI-GUDAURI-KAZBEGI (by car)Sights and activities:Ananuri,Pragliding in Gudauri , https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O3ezWQ5jjVMRussia an Georgia friendship wall,Kazbegi(OVERNIGHT AT THE HOTEL IN KAZBEGI) 3rd DAY KAZBEGI-GERGETI-KAZBEGI-GUDAURI-TBILISI (by car)Sights and activities:Gergeti trinity,Skiing in Gudauri, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=210Lu0AqJtE (OVERNIGHT AT THE HOTEL IN TBILISI) 4th DAY TBILISI-BORJOMI (by car) BORJOMI-BAKURIANI (by a tiny ,,kukushka’’ train )Sights and activities: Borjomi Park,Borjomi mineral water tasting,Eifel's Bridge in Georgia, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PFQR5dfA25k Travel by a tiny ,,kukushka'' trainBakuriani, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-fY63-7vdk (OVERNIGHT AT THE HOTEL IN BAKURIANI) 5th DAY BAKURIANI-TBILISI (by car)Sights and activities: Horse riding in BakurianiSkiing in BakurianiParagliding in Bakuriani(OVERNIGHT AT THE HOTEL IN TBILISI) 6th DAY TBILISI-BATUMI (By train)Sights and activities: Batumi botanical garden, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WLySZsbJg8s“Ali and Nino” moving sculpture,Night Batumi(OVERNIGHT AT THE HOTEL IN BATUMI) 7th DAY BATUMI-TBILISI (By train)Sights and activities:Tbilisi Botanical garden, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FAFkO8oYeqU Sameba - Holy Trinity Cathedral(TRANSFER TO AIRPORT)
Bakuriani Ski Resort The Best Experience
Your tour will be start at 9am (or any time before noon by your choice) from Tbilisi. We will go to Bakuriani to spend hole day for snow activities there. You can rent skiing gear and snow bikes in Bakuriani as well as hire a coach for ski training. Gear rental and coach hiring expenses are not included in the tour price. You can have a lunch near Borjomi, or in Bakuriani . Your driver/guide will assist for everything you will need locally there. Enjoy the drive of about 3.5 hours and soak up the views of the Caucasus mountains and the natural springs resort of Borjomi, before you reach Bakuriani.