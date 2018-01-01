8 Days Jeep Tour Caucasus Raid from Tbilisi

Day 1 Arrival to Tbilisi International Airport. Transfer to Hotel, resting for morning start of the trip. Staying in Tbilisi.Day 2 Mtskheta, Tbilisi Surroundings - Didgori Battle Site. Briefing about trip, handing over the jeeps. The group will Head to Trialeti Mountain Range. Arrival to Didgori Battle Site. You will see beautiful nature of Trialeri Range. Arrival to Mtskheta, visiting Svetitskhoveli Cathedral (the Living Pillar Cathedral) with history dating back from 1st - 4th - 5th - 11th centuries, staying in Mtskheta Hotel.Day 3 Ananuri - Kazbegi – Gergeti Trinity Church Briefing. The first stop will be at Jinvali water reservoir, Ananuri Fortress complex. Ananuri was a castle for Eristavi Dukes of Aragvi. The complex has been on the tentative list of inclusion into the UNESCO world heritage site program. Second stop will be by the fascinating views from the top of Jvari(Cross) Pass 2379 meters. Soon the road will enter Kazbegi. The main attraction point in Kazbegi is Gergeti Trinity Church, located on the top of the mountain at the elevation of 2170 meters. Staying in Kazbegi.Day 4 Uplistsikhe –Ateni Valley-Gori Castle Briefing. First location is Uplistikhe ancient rock cave town. After visiting Uplistsikhe, we will visit Ateni valley. Ateni was medieval city. Here is beautifull Gori castle. Staying in Gori.Day 5 Kareli-Kintsvisi-Gujareti-BakurianiBriefing. First stop Kintsvisi Monastery, consists of three churches, built in Golden age of Georgia 13th century. After Kintvisi monastery long journey through valleys and forests will start. On the way there are several monasteries, beautiful views and rivers. Soon the road will pass by Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park territory. By the evening we will be in Bakuriani. Staying in Bakuriani.Day 6 Lake Tabatckuri-Vardzia-Khertvisi Fortress-Rabat Castle-BorjomiBriefing. The road will go through beautiful forests and reach Tabatckuri Lake. The lake is on the elevation of 1991 meters. After seeing the lake, you will come to Vardzia Cave Monastery Complex, has more than 3000 cave rooms. The road goes by Kertvisi Fortress, built in 2nd century BC. The road goes though rocky valleys to Akhaltsikhe, the group will see the Rabat Castle. Staying in Akhaltsikhe.Day 7 Abastumani Observatory – Sairme – Prometeus CaveBriefing. First destination is Abastumani located on southern slopes of lesser Caucasus, it is famous of its nature. Here is Queen Tamar Arch Bridge. Next is Sairme Mineral Waters Resort. The road goes through beautiful forests. The last location is the Prometeus cave, its 1420 meters long, with incredible stalactites, stalagmites. Staying in Kutaisi.Day 8 Journey to Tbilisi, Shopping-Wine Gallery-AirportArrival to Tbilisi. Shopping in old Tbilisi. Visiting Wine Gallery, ancient Georgian wines tasting. Free time. Transfer to Tbilisi International Airport. The time and locations can vary depending on flight time.