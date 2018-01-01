Welcome to Akhaltsikhe
Until the 19th century the Rabati area around the castle was all there was of Akhaltsikhe. It was celebrated for its ethnic and religious diversity and tolerance, in a frontier area where different empires, kingdoms and peoples met. Rabati today still has Georgian Orthodox, Armenian Apostolic and Catholic churches, a synagogue and a mosque, and Akhaltsikhe still has a large Armenian population.
The newer parts of town are mostly on the south side of the river: cross the bridge near the foot of Rabati and bear right at two forks and you’ll be on the main street, Kostava.
Full Day Tour in Borjomi Vardzia Rabat Castel
Departure from Tbilisi at 10:00am from your hotel at the direction of Borjomi (160km). Borjomi is a resort town where is national park and worldwide famous mineral water "Borjomi". Here you can taste Borjomi mineral water strait from the springs. After visiting borjomi we will visit Vardzia. Vardzia was built in rock by King George III in 1156-1184. Here, not far from the border with Turkey, see all the splendour of this tiered cave city where there are hundreds of dwellings, transitions, ladders, churches, library, dining, warehouses, workshops, and where urban residents had running water and entertainments. 50.000 persons were able to live in this cave city. Next stop will be impressive Rabat castle in Akhaltsikhe. The fortress is called the symbol of tolerance it has in its complex a church, mosque, minaret and synagogue. The city is first mentioned in the chronicles in the 12th century. After excursion the driver/guide will drop you off at your place of stay in Tbilisi.
8 Days Jeep Tour Caucasus Raid from Tbilisi
Day 1 Arrival to Tbilisi International Airport. Transfer to Hotel, resting for morning start of the trip. Staying in Tbilisi.Day 2 Mtskheta, Tbilisi Surroundings - Didgori Battle Site. Briefing about trip, handing over the jeeps. The group will Head to Trialeti Mountain Range. Arrival to Didgori Battle Site. You will see beautiful nature of Trialeri Range. Arrival to Mtskheta, visiting Svetitskhoveli Cathedral (the Living Pillar Cathedral) with history dating back from 1st - 4th - 5th - 11th centuries, staying in Mtskheta Hotel.Day 3 Ananuri - Kazbegi – Gergeti Trinity Church Briefing. The first stop will be at Jinvali water reservoir, Ananuri Fortress complex. Ananuri was a castle for Eristavi Dukes of Aragvi. The complex has been on the tentative list of inclusion into the UNESCO world heritage site program. Second stop will be by the fascinating views from the top of Jvari(Cross) Pass 2379 meters. Soon the road will enter Kazbegi. The main attraction point in Kazbegi is Gergeti Trinity Church, located on the top of the mountain at the elevation of 2170 meters. Staying in Kazbegi.Day 4 Uplistsikhe –Ateni Valley-Gori Castle Briefing. First location is Uplistikhe ancient rock cave town. After visiting Uplistsikhe, we will visit Ateni valley. Ateni was medieval city. Here is beautifull Gori castle. Staying in Gori.Day 5 Kareli-Kintsvisi-Gujareti-BakurianiBriefing. First stop Kintsvisi Monastery, consists of three churches, built in Golden age of Georgia 13th century. After Kintvisi monastery long journey through valleys and forests will start. On the way there are several monasteries, beautiful views and rivers. Soon the road will pass by Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park territory. By the evening we will be in Bakuriani. Staying in Bakuriani.Day 6 Lake Tabatckuri-Vardzia-Khertvisi Fortress-Rabat Castle-BorjomiBriefing. The road will go through beautiful forests and reach Tabatckuri Lake. The lake is on the elevation of 1991 meters. After seeing the lake, you will come to Vardzia Cave Monastery Complex, has more than 3000 cave rooms. The road goes by Kertvisi Fortress, built in 2nd century BC. The road goes though rocky valleys to Akhaltsikhe, the group will see the Rabat Castle. Staying in Akhaltsikhe.Day 7 Abastumani Observatory – Sairme – Prometeus CaveBriefing. First destination is Abastumani located on southern slopes of lesser Caucasus, it is famous of its nature. Here is Queen Tamar Arch Bridge. Next is Sairme Mineral Waters Resort. The road goes through beautiful forests. The last location is the Prometeus cave, its 1420 meters long, with incredible stalactites, stalagmites. Staying in Kutaisi.Day 8 Journey to Tbilisi, Shopping-Wine Gallery-AirportArrival to Tbilisi. Shopping in old Tbilisi. Visiting Wine Gallery, ancient Georgian wines tasting. Free time. Transfer to Tbilisi International Airport. The time and locations can vary depending on flight time.
Borjomi-Akhaltsikhe-Vardzia Day Tour
Tour starts from Tbilisi 9.00 am in the morning and finishes evening, after 6.00 or 7.00 pm. From Tbilisi to Borjomi is 150 km, from Borjomi to Akhaltsikhe is 50 km and from Akhaltsikhe to Vardzia is 50 km. Atskuri and Khertvisi Fortresses are located on the way to Vardzia. We need one full day to visit all these places. First place to visit is Borjomi mineral water park, where you can drink mineral water. After 20-30 minutes walking and rest we head to Akhaltsikhe Fortress and visit Atskuri fortress on the way. Visiting Atskuri fortress may take 5-10 minutes if you will not hike on the fortress. Visiting Akhaltsikhe may take from half an hour to one hour, after that we head to Vardzia and visit Khertvisi fortress on the way or after coming back from Vardzia. You can have a lunch in Vardzia. Visiting Vardzia takes 1 hour and visiting Khertvisi takes half an hour, after that we head to Tbilisi. Vardzia is closed 6 pm and Akhatsikhe is closed 7 pm evening. First places of destination is Akhaltikhe with stop for a lunch in Borjomi in a local family restaurant. After visiting Akhaltsikhe we continue our way to Vardzia and visit Atskuri and Khertvisi Fortress on the way. One hour is enough to visit Vardzia. After visiting Vardzia, tourists have dinner near Mtkvari river or head back to Tbilisi.
2-Day Private Tour to Vardzia from Tbilisi
Day 1: Tbilisi - Paravani Lake (2.073m) - Vardzia - Rabat Fortress - BorjomiPick up on 9:30 am at the hotel of your stay in Tbilisi Begin the tour from Tbilisi and have a stop at Paravani lake (2.073 m). Get pleasure of delightful views at Paravani, Which is the biggest and deepest lake in Georgia. Next stop will be Vardzia, grandiose cave city, one of the favourite destinations of Queen Tamar. Here, not far from the border with Turkey, see all the splendour of this tiered cave city where there are hundreds of dwellings, transitions , ladders, churches , library, dining, warehouses, workshops , and where urban residents had running water and entertainments. 50.000 persons were able to live in this cave city.Continue way towards Rabat fortress in Akhaltsikhe. The complex of 9th century which was developed under the influence of diﬀerent cultures over subsequent centuries and this is reflected in its architecture. Overnight in guest house in Borjomi .Day 2: Borjomi - Gori - Uplistsikhe - Mtskheta –TbilisiTour starts from Borjomi - spa resort famous for mineral water springs . This place is known far beyond the borders of Georgia . On the way to Uplistsikhe you will visit Joseph Stalin Museum. Next stop is in Uplistsikhe - an ancient rock-hewn town in eastern Georgia, built on a high rocky left bank of the Mtkvari River, it contains various structures dating from the Early Iron age to the Late Middle Ages, and is notable for the unique combination of various styles of rock-cut cultures from Anatolia and Iran, as well as the co-existence of pagan and Christian architecture. On the way back to Tbilisi visit Mtskheta, old capital of Georgia. Monuments of the city are in the UNESCO World Heritage Site list. In Mtskheta visit Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, built in the 11th century, the main church of Mtskheta and a sacred place where the robe of Christ is being kept.Visit Jvari Monastery (VI- VII C), located above Mtskheta. The monument for its architectural and historical importance is included into the UNESCO list.
4-Day Private Tour to Kutaisi Sights and Vardzia Caves from Batumi
ItineraryDay 1: Batumi – KutaisiAfter breakfast at the hotel your driver and guide will meet you at the lobby and you’ll start your journey to Kutaisi city. Your first stop is Gelati Monastery and Academy – a UNESCO site dating back to 12th century. The monastery has preserved large number of murals and manuscripts from 12th-17th centuries. Have excursion at Gelati and then drive to Prometheus caves located in Kumistavi village, near Kutaisi. The cave has several halls and is notable for its landscape diversity.After visiting Prometheus caves, you will drive back to Kutaisi and visit Bagrati Cathedral, another UNESCO World Heritage site, dating back to 11th century. Bagrati stands on the hill and overlooks the Kutaisi city.Drive down to Kutaisi and check-in at the hotel and prepare for a dinner in one of the restaurants serving Imeretian food.Overnight: 3-star hotel Kutaisi Day 2: Kutaisi – Borjomi – BakurianiAfter breakfast leave Kutaisi for Javakheti region and arrive in Borjomi town, notable for its mineral springs. The artesian springs are fed by waters coming from glaciers and they rise to the surface without pumping. Here you can taste Borjomi mineral water strait from the springs. Take a 1.5 hours walk through Borjomi-Kharagauli national park using one of the trails designed for the travelers.In the evening drive to Bakuriani ski-resort located at an elevation of 1700 meters above sea level and surrounded by spruce forest. Check-in at the hotel, take a rest and have dinner.Overnight: 3-star hotel in BakurianiDay 3: Bakuriani - Akhaltsikhe – Vardzia – Bakuriani After breakfast at the hotel drive to Akhaltsikhe town to visit Rabati fortress and museum. The museum presents major part of the cultural heritage of Javakheti region, such as old manuscripts, archaeological exhibits, and etc. Rabati also includes a castle, a mosque and ruins of Islamic school.Continue your way and drive along Mtkvari River to arrive in Vardzia – a cave city dating back to 12th-13th cc. During its rise in the 12th c. the cave city contained 3000 apartments, throne room and a large church with bell tower. Explore the cave city and drive back to Bakuriani for a dinner and overnight.Overnight: 3-star hotel in BakurianiDay 4: Bakuriani - Batumi After breakfast start your journey back to Batumi. Upon arrival take a walk in Batumi Boulevard and have small but informative city tour. End you tour with a farewell dinner at one of the restaurant serving traditional food of Adjarian people.After dinner the guide and driver will drop you off at your place of stay in Batumi.
2-Day Private Tour to Ancient Caves and Fortresses of Georgia from Tbilisi
Day One: Tbilisi – Gori – Uplistsikhe – Borjomi – AkhaltsikheMeet the guide and driver at a specified pickup location in Tbilisi and drive towards South Caucasus. Begin the tour with a visit to Joseph Stalin’s house/museum, dedicated to the life of the leader of Soviet Union. The museum consists of the house, where Stalin was born and spent the first four years of his life; an exposition building, where the leader’s personal items are presented, and his personal train carriage with interior.After an informative visit to the museum, drive to the ancient, rock-hewn cave town of Uplistsikhe, dating back to the 1st millennium BC. The town is identified as one of the oldest settlements in Georgia and is remarkable for the combination of Anatolian and Iranian cultures. The museum includes rock streets and squares, halls, secret tunnels, remains of ancient churches, and a museum building where valuable items that have been excavated in Uplistsikhe are presented.After a lunch break in one of the nearby restaurants, continue to the Javakheti region.The next stop is Borjomi, a town famous for its sparkling mineral waters. The artesian springs are fed by waters coming from glaciers and it rises to the surface without pumping. Enjoy a taste and walk through Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park, one of the largest protected areas in Europe.Continue and arrive in Akhaltsikhe town and have dinner at a local restaurant with traditional dishes. After dinner, check-in at the hotel and take a rest.Overnight: Hotel Lomsia or Hotel Gino Wellness Rabath in AkhaltsikheDay Two: Akhaltsikhe – Vardzia – Tsalka – Tbilisi After breakfast at the hotel, explore the Rabati Fortress Complex. The museum presents the major part of the cultural heritage of the Javakheti region, such as old manuscripts, archaeological exhibits, ethnographic material, collection of old carpets, rugs, and more. Rabati also includes an 18th-century castle, a mosque, and ruins of Islamic school.Continue along the Mtkvari River gorge, enjoying the views of hilly landscape rich with old fortresses en route to Vardzia, a cave city dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries. Vardzia is carved into the slopes of the Erusheti Mountain, stretching along the 500-meter-wide cliff and consisting of 19 tiers. The Georgian Queen Tamar is credited for establishing a monastery in Vardzia during her reign in the 12th century. During its rise, the city contained numerous apartments, a throne room, and a large church with a bell tower.After this excursion, enjoy a picnic lunch with a hot trout barbeque near the site and drive back to Tbilisi via Tsalka, passing lakes Saghamo, Paravane, and Tsalka along the way.The journey to the Javakheti region ends with an evening drop off at any hotel in Tbilisi.