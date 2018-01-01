Welcome to Mtskheta
Top experiences in Mtskheta
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Mtskheta activities
Full Day Private Tour of Tbilisi and Mtskheta
In the morning the guide and driver will pick you up from your centrally located accommodation in Tbilisi and start driving to Mtskheta, the ancient capital of Georgia. You’ll visit two UNESCO World Heritage sites located in this small town. First stop is Jvari Monastery dating back to 6th century AD. Standing on the top of the hill, it overlooks the town of Mtskheta and the confluence of two rivers Aragvi and Mtkvari. After visiting the monastery drive down and reach Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, which is one of the most sacred places in whole Georgia, and is said to have Christ’s robe preserved in it.Take a lunch break in one of the local restaurants with tasty Georgian dishes like Khinkali and Khachapuri and then take a nice walk in the town. Visit local wine shop where you can buy some Georgian Wines. Leave Mtskheta and drive back to Tbilisi to visit main attractions of the city. First stop is Metekhi plateau & church 13th c which presents one of the most important architectural monuments of old Tbilisi. Take a ride to Narikala Fortress 4th c by aerial cable car – one of the best places to enjoy panoramic views of the city. Explore the ruins of the fortress and then stroll down to Sulfur Bathhouse district, to Legtakhevi area and then Meidan square & Shardeni street neighborhood. Here you can find numerous souvenir shops, art galleries and cafes. Take a walk in the old town and shop for some souvenirs and after drive back to your place of stay in Tbilisi. The tour ends with a drop off at your hotel in Tbilisi.
One Day Tour to Tbilisi and Mtskheta
Our guide and driver will meet you at your hotel for sightseeing tour in Tbilisi. Start at Holy Trinity cathedral, one of the largest orthodox cathedrals in the world. Continue to Metekhi church and monument to Vakhtang Gorgasali, the legendary founder of Tbilisi. Take cable car to Narikala Fortress to enjoy breathtaking panoramic view of the city. Walk down to the district of Sulphur bath houses passing by the only mosque in Tbilisi. Stroll through the Sharden area full of narrow streets with cosy cafés, wine tasting bars, souvenir shops and breathe in the living past. Visit Sioni Cathedral, Anchiskhati Basilica and the clock tower of famous Rezo Gabriadze Theatre. Have lunch at local restaurant. After lunch, drive to Mtskheta, one of the oldest towns and the cultural and religious centre of Georgia. Mtskheta was the capital of the Eastern Georgian Kingdom of Iberia from the third century BC. Visit Jvari Church, a true architectural masterpiece of the early Medieval Period overlooking the confluence of Aragvi and Mtkvari rivers from the top of the hill and Svetitskhoveli, the main cathedral of Mtskheta and a sacred place where the robe of Christ is being kept. Return to Tbilisi. Drop off at hotel.
Full Day Private Tour in Mtskheta Gori Uplistsikhe
Pick up at hotel around 10:00 am. Travel to Mtskheta previous capital of Georgia. We will see Svetitskhoveli Orthodox cathedral, located in historic town of Mtskheta and built in 11th century. We will walk in the old city, we will visit Djvari monastery built in 6th century. Taking photos with very beautiful view of Mtskheta. After that we will visit town Gori where Joseph Stalin museum is located. We will visit town Uplistsikhe. Uplistsikhe is an ancient Rock-town in Eastern Georgia, some 10 kilometers East of the town of Gori. Uplistsikhe is identified by archaeologists as one of the oldest urban settlements in Georgia. Strategically located in the heartland of ancient kingdom of Kartli.
Full-Day Private Tour to Old Tbilisi and Mtskheta
Highlights: Explore the Old City center of Tbilisi; Learn about the great founder of the city, King Vakhtang Gorgasali; See Byzantine, Oriental, Neo-Classical and Georgian architecture; Take in the magnificent classical Freedom Square; Walk over one of the city's newest highlights, the Bridge of Peace; Get panoramic views from Narikala Fortress; Visit the former capital of Iberia (now Georgia) at Mtskheta. Tbilisi dates back more than 1,500 years and was founded by Vakhtang Gorgasali, King of Georgia (known as Iberia at the time) in the second half of the 5th-Century AD. The name derives from the Georgian word for warm, “T'pili.” Sliced by the River Mtkvari, which divides the city west and east, the lovely setting is ripe for exploring. Among the sites you will visit is the Greek Orthodox Anchiskhati Basilica, the city’s oldest church. You will also see the 13th-Century Churches of Sioni and Metekhi, the magnificent Narikala Fortress, perched on a hill with superb views of the city below, and the classical Freedom Square. Continue to one of Tbilisi’s newest attractions, the Bridge of Peace, which opened in 2010 over the River Mtkvari (also known as the Kura River). Tbilisi’s compact size means you can easily explore the nearby Synagogue, Armenian Church and Mosque, in addition to the Georgian Orthodox churches so fundamental to Georgian culture. Peaceful co-existence of the various religions helps emphasize Georgian tolerance. End your Tbilisi walking tour with a visit to the sulfur baths quarter of Abanotubani to see the most famous bath, Chreli Abano. According to legend, it was when King Vakhtang Gorgasali’s falcon companion fell that Tbilisi’s “warm” sulfur springs were discovered; helping to give it its Georgian name. Continue in the afternoon to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Mtskheta, capital of Georgia (formerly Iberia) from the 3rd-Century BC until the 5th-Century AD. It was the site of early Christian activity, and the place where Christianity was proclaimed as the state religion of Georgia in 319. After a drive to Mtskheta by comfortable air-conditioned coach you will explore the restored streets of the Old Town and visit the most important architectural monuments, such as the 6th-Century Jvari Monastery erected on a hill that overlooks the town. Take in the stunning views of the town and the merging of the rivers. Continue to Svetitskhoveli Cathedral, the main seat of the Catholic Patriarch of the Georgian Orthodox Church. The cathedral contains an important masterpiece of Christian church wall painting that you must peek inside to see.
Tbilisi and Mtskheta Private Tour
Pick up from hotel at 10:00am and we will start full day private tour from previous capital of Georgia - Mtskheta. In Mtskheta We will see Svetitskhoveli Orthodox cathedral, located in historic town of Mtskheta and built in 11th century. We will walk in the old city, we will visit Djvari monastery built in 6th century. Taking photos with very beautiful view of Mtskheta.After Mtskheta we will go in Tbilisi. In Tbilisi we will see places such as Old parliament Building, Opera house, Rustaveli theater, Freedom Square. we will walk in the old part of the city where sulfur bathes and waterfall is located. we will see Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tbilisi; and the 13th-century churches of Sioni and Metekhi. After exploring old city we will go on funicular Mountain by rope way from where we can see amazing view of entire Tbilisi. on Mountain Mtatsminda there are many cafes and bars, children entertaining area. This one-day Tbilisi tour features all must-see sights.
Full-Day Ski Tour to Gudauri Resort from Tbilisi
Early in the morning pick up at the hotel of your stay in Tbilisi. Head to the north of Tbilisi through Georgian Military Road. Road runs between Tbilisi (Georgia) and Vladikavkaz (Russia) and follows the traditional route used by invaders and traders throughout the ages. On the way to Gudauri resort due to your wish, short stop by the Jvari Church (VI c, UNESCO). Jvari stands on the rocky mountain top at the confluence of the Mtkvari and Aragvi rivers, overlooking the town of Mtskheta, which was formerly the capital of the Kingdom of Iberia. Farther continue way to skiing resort and stop by beautiful Ananuri fortress and Jinvali Lake. Afterwards, driving another one hour the guests arrive to Gudauri, located 120 km north from Tbilisi. Full driving time to reach the destination takes 2 hours.Young and rapid developing winter resort located on the southern slopes of The Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia at Kazbegi region, 120 km from Tbilisi, 2 hours drive, at the height of 2,196 m (about 7,200 feet) near the Cross Pass. The highest point you can reach with the lift is 3,000 metres above sea level, and it’s quite an exciting view. If you are lucky, in good clean sky weather one can see Kazbegi mountain (with 5,047 meter the 3rd highest Georgian pick).The slopes of Gudauri are completely above the tree line and are best for free-riders and are generally considered to be avalanche-safe. Gudauri ski resort has 22 routes. 20% professional routes 80% - rider’s routes. For this moment total length of skiing routes are over 54 km. All of the tracks are FIS certified. The region is also famous for its free riding opportunities down the virgin slopes. The big snow and the absence of stones and any avalanche risk make Gudauri the Mecca of free riding.Skiing season lasts from the end of December till April, comfort skiing on all routes. Over the past few years the resort has consistently been adding new chair lifts, the most recent construction includes a speed Gondola. The lifts usually work from 10:00 to 16:00-17:00.Gudauri has 50 km of marked and prepared routes suitable for pro-riders and beginners. Even someone doesn't like to ski (or "just“ to ski), he can find quite some things to do in this Caucasus village: a unique snow, building a snow man, companionship, climate, ski tour and unforgettable free ride, safety, Caucasian hospitality. You can spent full day skiing in Gudauri and after when the ski-lift is closed (5:00 PM) the car of our company will take you back to Tbilisi. Highlights:Jvari Temple (VI cent. AD. World Heritage site by UNESCO)Georgian Military RoadAnanuri fortress ( XVI cent. AD)Jinvali Lake;Cross Pass (2.300 m)Gudauri ski resort