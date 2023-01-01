Constructed during the Mongol invasions during the 1230s, these five towers form a protective fortress on the hilltop above Zemo Omalo where locals would flee during raids from outsiders. Lovingly restored in the 21st century after centuries of neglect, today one of the towers hosts an interesting ethnographic museum (5 GEL) – ask at Hotel Tusheti Tower if you want to visit, while in another tower the Shalva Alkhanaidze Photography Museum is planned, displaying a collection of local photographs from the 1950s to 1970s.