Gori Fortress

Gori

This partially reconstructed oval citadel stands on the hill at the heart of Gori. It dates mostly from the Middle Ages, with 17th-century additions. With fine views, it’s a good place to be around sunset. At its northeast foot, a circle of eight mutilated metal warriors forms an eerie memorial to those lost in the 2008 war with Russia over South Ossetia.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Uplistsikhe cave town near Gori city in Georgia. Ancient cave city Uplistsikhe at sunset in Georgia, UNESCO site.; Shutterstock ID 2108311661; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Uplistsikhe

    5.33 MILES

    This once enormous cave city sits 10km east of Gori above the north side of the Mtkvari River. Between the 6th century BC and 1st century AD, Uplistsikhe…

  • Statue in front of Joseph Stalin Museum in Gori town, Georgia; Shutterstock ID 426843613; Your name (First / Last): Gemma Graham; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Georgia destination page masthead and POI images

    Stalin Museum

    0.3 MILES

    This impressively designed museum makes no serious attempt to present a balanced account of Stalin's career or deeds. It remains, much as when it opened…

  • Ateni Sioni

    Ateni Sioni

    5.71 MILES

    This impressively ancient church has a beautiful setting above a bend of the pretty, grapevine-strewn Tana valley, 12km south of Gori. Ateni Sioni was…

  • War Museum

    War Museum

    0.24 MILES

    The War Museum is mostly devoted to Gori people’s involvement in WWII, but also contains a small display on the 2008 war. In the lobby are a few pieces of…

