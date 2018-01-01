Welcome to Besançon

Hugging a bouclé (hairpin curve) of the River Doubs, the cultured and very attractive capital of Franche-Comté remains refreshingly modest and untouristy, despite charms such as a monumental Vauban citadel, a graceful 18th-century old town and France’s first public museum.

Read More

In Gallo-Roman times, Vesontio (over the centuries, the name evolved to become Besançon) was an important stop on the trade routes linking Italy, the Alps and the Rhine, and some striking remains of this period survive.

Read Less

Top experiences in Besançon

Amazing hotels and hostels

We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.

or skip this step and see all hotels & hostels

Travel guides

Starting at $36.39

Image for
Besançon photo credits