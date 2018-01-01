Welcome to St-Raphaël

Just along the shoreline from the neighbouring town of Fréjus, St-Raphaël briefly flourished as a jazz age hang-out during the 1920s and '30s, but urban sprawl has somewhat obscured its charm, Still, it's looking better since the port was spruced up, and it's a handy base for exploring the Estérel – and a lot cheaper than Cannes.