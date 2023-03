Steam-engine buffs and lovers of fine scenery will be in seventh heaven aboard the chuffing carriages of this 1922 steam train that plies the old railway line between Paimpol and the artists' town of Pontrieux, where there's time for a pleasant meal and a stroll before the return journey. Reserve at least one day ahead; tickets are cheaper bought online. Check the website for the times of trains, which usually leave at 9.45am or 11am.