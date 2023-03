If you have wheels (or you're up for a glorious 1½-hour walk along the seashore from the town harbour), head 3.5km east of Paimpol to this romantic 18th-century abbey, which also hosts art and sculpture exhibitions. En route, stop at the Pointe de Guilben for beautiful bay views. A delightful walk goes around the abbey grounds, down by the sea, looping past the fields and cows and back to the car park. The tourist office has a free map.