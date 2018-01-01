Welcome to Narbonne

The picturesque Canal de la Robine runs right through the centre of elegant Narbonne and connects the Étang de Bages-Sigean with the Canal du Midi. These days it's a charming midsize Languedoc market town, but wind the clock back two millennia and you’d be in a major Roman city: the capital of the province of Gallia Narbonensis. Exceptional sights include its cathedral and former archbishops' palace, and the town is now a popular stop-off for boaters.

Mobile Wifi Everywhere in Narbonne

Rent your personal 4G mobile hotspot, and enjoy internet where and when you want in Narbonne, share your memories instantly with your friends and family. Save on incredibly high data roaming coasts. You are unlimited. Absolutely unlimited data and you can share the connection with 10 WiFi enabled devices, simultaneously. Feel free to share it with your friends or family.The connection is ultra-fast if you are covered with 4G. If 4G is not available in your area, then you will be connected to the 3G+ or 3G network. You will receive your hotspot in a protective cover directly at your hotel or any place in Narbonne city centre.Just turn on the personal hotspot, on your WiFi enabled device (Smartphone, tablet, laptop or other), choose the hotspot's network name and you're connected. At the end of your rental, you just have to drop your package in any mailbox you can see! Ready to enjoy your stay in France!
City Tour of Narbonne, The Old Roman Capital

Meet your local guide near the early 20th century covered market of Narbonne. Start the visit by visiting this place and smell the flavours of the local products and if you want even you can buy some of them. Then, cross the bridge over the Canal de la Robine that splits the city in two. Walking along the canal, you arrive to the historical city centre of Narbonne. Two thousand years of history are concentrated around the main square. There discover the Roman Antiquity when Narbonne used to be capital of Narbonensis Provincia. A piece of a very important Roman way, the Via Domitia is exhibited on the centre of the same square. There  discover as well  the impressive Archbishop of Narbonne Palaces, linked to the Cathedral thanks to the cloister. The cathedral is a magnificent jewel of Gothic architecture and still owns a beautiful retable from the 14th century. Walking near the canal discover the importance of  water for this city since the beginning. After this, walk through the beautiful tiny streets of the city to pass by the forum square or in the other side of the city, you can admire a beautiful Renaissance window, then a Gallo-Roman necropolis in the St Paul Church . The tour ends up near the covered market, time to let you buy or discover the local flavours and tastes of southern French food.
