Collioure, where boats bob against a backdrop of houses washed in soft pastel colours, is the smallest and most picturesque of the Côte Vermeille resorts. Once Perpignan’s port, it found fame in the early 20th century when it inspired the Fauvist artists Henri Matisse and André Derain and, later, Picasso and Braque.

Today the town has more than 30 galleries and workshops, including many on rue de la Fraternité. Collioure is also famed for its wine and its prized Collioure anchovies. Like most beaches along the Côte Vermeille, Collioure’s main town beach is shingly, but pleasant enough for a paddle.