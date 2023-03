For great views, brave the lung-busting climb to the top of Rocher Bonnevie. From the town centre, this route is about 2.5km; follow the signposts with little blue Virgin Mary silhouettes (depicting the Notre-Dame-de-Haute-Auvergne statue at the top).

For drivers, an alternate 15-minute footpath starts from the parking lot just off the D3 traffic circle, 1km northwest of town.