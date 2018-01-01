Welcome to Millau

Famous within France for glove-making, Millau (pronounced mee-yo) squeezes between the Parc Naturel Régional des Grands Causses' Causse Noir and Causse du Larzac at the confluence of the Tarn and Dourbie Rivers. The town is an ideal jumping-off point for hiking and adventure sport – particularly hang-gliding and paragliding, exploiting the uplifting thermals.