Welcome to Fréjus

Once an important province of Roman Gaul (when it was known as Forum Julii), the little town of Fréjus is a quiet spot that has some surprisingly big attractions – including some Roman ruins, a chapel decorated by the filmmaker-artist Jean Cocteau (of Les Enfants du Paradis fame), and an impressive Gothic cathedral with some of the most outlandish medieval frescos you could ever hope to see.

