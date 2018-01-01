Welcome to Fréjus
Once an important province of Roman Gaul (when it was known as Forum Julii), the little town of Fréjus is a quiet spot that has some surprisingly big attractions – including some Roman ruins, a chapel decorated by the filmmaker-artist Jean Cocteau (of Les Enfants du Paradis fame), and an impressive Gothic cathedral with some of the most outlandish medieval frescos you could ever hope to see.
It's particularly worth a visit on Wednesday and Saturday morning, when the old-town market is in full swing.
Top experiences in Fréjus
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Food and drink
Fréjus activities
Private One Way or Round-Trip Transfer from Saint-Raphael to Les Issambres
The shuttle network Saint Raphael Train station shuttle service to or from Les Issambres guarantees a door-to-door transfer seven days a week. The private service ensures a pick-up time at the actual arrival time of your train. Consequently, you don’t need to worry if your train is delayed: your private driver will wait for you at Saint Raphael bus station.