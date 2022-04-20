Sitting just below Èze, this fort is the perfect place to revel in 360-degree views. An orientation table helps you get your bearings. The fort was built…
Èze
This rocky little village perched on an impossibly steep peak is the jewel in the Riviera's crown. The main attraction is the medieval village itself, with small higgledy-piggledy stone houses and winding lanes (and plenty of galleries and shops), and mesmerising views of the coast.
The village gets very crowded during the day; for a quieter wander, come early in the morning or late afternoon. You’ll get the best panorama from Jardin Exotique d’Èze, a cactus garden at the top of the village where you’ll also find the old castle ruins.
Explore Èze
- FFort de la Revère
- JJardin Exotique d’Èze
The best panorama in Èze village is from this cactus garden right at the top of the craggy hilltop village. Take time to relax in the ruins of Èze's…
- PPapaya Beach
Down by the waterfront in Èze Mer, this private beach opens daily in warm weather, with sun loungers, umbrellas and dreamy Mediterranean views. Pricey…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Èze.
See
Fort de la Revère
See
Jardin Exotique d’Èze
See
Papaya Beach
Guidebooks
Learn more about Èze
