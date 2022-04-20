This rocky little village perched on an impossibly steep peak is the jewel in the Riviera's crown. The main attraction is the medieval village itself, with small higgledy-piggledy stone houses and winding lanes (and plenty of galleries and shops), and mesmerising views of the coast.

The village gets very crowded during the day; for a quieter wander, come early in the morning or late afternoon. You’ll get the best panorama from Jardin Exotique d’Èze, a cactus garden at the top of the village where you’ll also find the old castle ruins.