Cagliari: Amazing Corsica, French Island Private Tour

Live a unique and fascinating experience traveling through the sardinian country side towards the french island. Departing from Cagliari we will travel for about 4 hours to reach the port of Santa Teresa where we will get the ferry to Corsica Island. We will spend one night in Bonifacio and one night in Ajaccio before we come back to Sardinia. Discover Ajaccio, the Napoleon's home town, visit Napolen's house, have fun by the Ajaccio Casino, enjoy the french omelette and all the corsican culture, visit the little town of Bonifacio, walk through the little charming streets of the historical center. Your local guide will be keen to make the tour as personal as possible. He will assist you with his expertise and recall interesting anecdotes for you before come back to your hotel.