Inside a contemporary building set into the ramparts alongside the 19th-century Hôtel Perrin de Boussac, this museum explains the production of Cognac from vine to bottle. In the adjoining Espace Decouverte (admission free) is a model of Château de Cognac, the castle where François I was born in 1494. Just a fraction of the original riverside edifice remains, today home to the Otard Cognac house.