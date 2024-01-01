Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Cognac

Atlantic Coast

LoginSave

In the southern corner of the grotto- and pond-clad Jardin Public, Cognac’s Art and History Museum showcases the town’s history. Its interior – magnificent 19th-century Hôtel Dupuy d’Angec (1837) – is as interesting as the paintings, sculptures and decorative arts on display.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Musée des Arts du Cognac

    Musée des Arts du Cognac

    0.34 MILES

    Inside a contemporary building set into the ramparts alongside the 19th-century Hôtel Perrin de Boussac, this museum explains the production of Cognac…

  • Église St-Léger

    Église St-Léger

    0.14 MILES

    Cognac's main church occupies a former Benedictine priory. Building work started in 1130 and continued for more than three centuries, hence the mix of…

View more attractions

Nearby Atlantic Coast attractions

1. Église St-Léger

0.14 MILES

Cognac's main church occupies a former Benedictine priory. Building work started in 1130 and continued for more than three centuries, hence the mix of…

2. Musée des Arts du Cognac

0.34 MILES

Inside a contemporary building set into the ramparts alongside the 19th-century Hôtel Perrin de Boussac, this museum explains the production of Cognac…