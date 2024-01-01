Musée d’Art et d’Histoire de Cognac

In the southern corner of the grotto- and pond-clad Jardin Public, Cognac’s Art and History Museum showcases the town’s history. Its interior – magnificent 19th-century Hôtel Dupuy d’Angec (1837) – is as interesting as the paintings, sculptures and decorative arts on display.
