You’re assured a warm – and English-speaking – welcome and a fascinating cellar tour at Albert Levasseur, run by a friendly Franco-Irish couple, which turns grapes grown on 4.2 hectares into 35,000 to 40,000 bottles of Champagne each year. Try to phone or email ahead if possible. Situated in the hamlet of Cuchery (population 438), 7.5km northeast of Châtillon-sur-Marne on D24.