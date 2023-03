Chartres’ fine-arts museum, accessed via the gate next to Cathédrale Notre Dame’s north portal, is in the former Palais Épiscopal (Bishop’s Palace), built in the 17th and 18th centuries. Its collections include 16th-century enamels of the Apostles made for François I, a collection of paintings by Chaïm Soutine and polychromatic wooden sculptures from the Middle Ages.