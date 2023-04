From rue Cardinal Pie, the stairways Tertre St-Nicolas and rue Chantault – the latter lined with medieval houses (number 29 is the oldest house in Chartres) – lead down to the empty shell of the 12th-century Collégiale St-André, a Romanesque collegiate church closed in 1791 and severely damaged in the early 19th century and again in 1944. It's now an exhibition centre.