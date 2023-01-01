Musée de l’Aventure Peugeot

Nineteenth-century industry is paid homage in aptly vintage style, within this museum 14km south of Belfort. Before Peugeot was a household name, the company was a family business. Not just motor cars but pepper mills, corsets, razor blades, washing machines and more, all bore the Peugeot name. The museum, crammed with classic cars, may be brand HQ, but it's an enjoyable ride through history.

Reserve ahead for a weekday tour of the ultramodern Peugeot factory, one of Europe's largest car plants (adult/child €18/12, no children younger than 12).