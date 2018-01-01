3-Hour Strasbourg and Kehl Bike Tour from Strasbourg

Meet your guide on Place d'Austerlitz at 9am, where you will get a short introduction to the city through a talk beside the famous small-scale model.Then you'll start the circuit through the imperial German district: the Neustadt, then to the European Institutions and finally back through old town: Petite France. Crossing Pont du Corbeau then passing Place Gutenberg, and soon you'll arrive in front of one of the highlights of the tour: Cathedrale Notre Dame de Strasbourg. Passing the city council and the opera house on Place Broglie, you'll cycle through the smallest streets around the cathedral and discover some hidden secrets close to Place Saint Etienne. Passing through the Neustadt, you'll arrive in the heart of the European district, with the European Parliament, the Council of Europe and the European Court for Human Rights.Take a breath of fresh air in the Parc de l'Orangerie and its little zoo.Then a nice cycle path will lead you to the French-German border. There you'll get to see the Jardin des deux rives and its lovely cross-border gardens along the river Rhine. Pass the Pont de l'Europe across the Rhine and explore Kehl and its typical German atmosphere! A little stop in a beer garden is possible on request :)On your way back to Place d'Austerlitz , you'll pass along a piece of the city wall (rue du fossée des orphelins) of the 14th century.The tour lasts approx. 3 hours. Please note that your group will have to pick up the bikes on Place d'Austerlitz and park them back at the end of the circuit, this should take 20 minutes. You will be riding your bike approx. 2 hours, and 30 minutes will consist of an introduction to the city and the bike pick-up/drop-off.Please note that this tour is designed for those who are used to riding a bike (some bridges are quite steep).