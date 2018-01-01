Welcome to Strasbourg
Tear your gaze away from that mesmerising Gothic cathedral for just a minute and you’ll be roaming the old town’s twisting alleys lined with crooked half-timbered houses à la Grimm; feasting in the cosiest of winstubs (Alsatian taverns) by the canals in Petite France; and marvelling at how a city that does Christmas markets and gingerbread so well can also be home to the glittering EU Quarter and France’s second-largest student population. But that’s Strasbourg for you: all the sweeter for its contradictions and cross-cultural quirks.
Top experiences in Strasbourg
Strasbourg activities
Alsace Day Tour: Colmar, Eguisheim, Winery from Strasbourg
Meet your guide in central Strasbourg and board your air-conditioned minivan. Then, enjoy the views over the lush countryside on your way to Colmar. Enjoy a guided walking tour of this gorgeous town, known for its cobbled streets, canals and half-timbered houses. Wander around the old quarter to see landmarks such as the painted 16th-century Pfister House, Customs House and Saint Martin’s Church, and explore the pretty neighborhoods of the Tanners or Little Venice.Continue to Eguisheim, one of Alsace’s most beautiful villages, and delve into its cobbled alleyways lined with flower-decked medieval houses before reaching Riquewihr. Girded by medieval ramparts, this enchanting town boasts crooked lanes and chocolate-box houses. Use your free time to explore independently and have lunch (own expense) at one of the many restaurants.Afterward, drive along the Alsace Wine Route (Route des Vins d'Alsace), a 105-mile (170-km) route that snakes through vineyards amid the foothills of the Vosges mountains. Then, after traveling through rolling hills and quaint villages you will reach your final stop, Haut Koenigsbourg Castle (Château du Haut-Koenigsbourg). Step inside the 12th-century hilltop fortress to see its living quarters, and learn how it once controlled the wine, wheat and salt routes leading here from north and east Europe. Take time to enjoy the awesome views stretching over the Vosges and Alsace plain from the ramparts.Then, enjoy the picturesque drive back to Strasbourg for a drop-off at the original start-point of your tour.
Black Forest and Strasbourg Day Trip from Frankfurt
Leave the city of Frankfurt behind, and travel to the southwest corner of Germany. You'll head to the northern edge of Germany's Black Forest (Schwarzwald) to discover the sunny region of deep-green woodland that covers the mountains in the state of Baden-Wurttemberg. The first stop on your day trip will be in Baden-Baden, a chic Black Forest spa town, for sightseeing with your expert guide. Elegant and sophisticated, Baden-Baden offers a delightful townscape of tree-lined avenues, grand buildings and boutiques alongside its legendary thermal baths. See the famous Kurhaus Casino (if open) before traveling through the dark Black Forest woods to visit Lake Mummelsee.In the afternoon, your trip will continue west to the cosmopolitan city of Strasbourg, on the French side of the France-Germany border. Officially the capital city of the French Alsace region and home to the European Parliament, Strasbourg is a unique European city with notable influences from both Germany and France. After an introduction to this fascinating city from your guide, you'll have time to spend at leisure for independent sightseeing. See Strasbourg's famous Gothic Cathedral, browse the shops, enjoy a romantic boat ride on the canals or visit the UNESCO World Heritage-listed site of La Petite France − Strasbourg's historical town center.
Alsace Half-Day Tasting Tour from Strasbourg
Meet your guide in central Strasbourg for your morning or afternoon wine tour. After boarding your 8-passenger minivan, travel away from the hustle and bustle of Strasbourg, and along the beautiful Alsace Wine Route (Route des Vins d'Alsace), a 105-mile (170-km) stretch of road that meanders through the bright-green foothills of the Vosges mountains and past Alsace’s prized vineyards.Your first stop along the route is the pretty little town of Obernai. Hop out for a walking tour around Obernai’s winding streets, full of typical half-timbered houses decorated in multicolored tiles, before arriving at a local winery for a wine-tasting session.Learn how the region’s dry and sunny climate, complex geology, favorable soils and sun exposure produce Alsace’s aromatic white wine. Note the range of fruity, light, dry and spicy flavors as you sample most or all of the seven different varietals that the region produces, including Riesling and gewürztraminer wine.Continue along the Alsace Wine Route to your second stop, a typical Alsace caveau (wine cellar). Taste more local wine here, and learn how the cave’s cold temperatures and darkness allow for optimal storage and aging.After your second wine tasting, relax on the scenic drive back to Strasbourg.
Alsace Wine Route: Tasting Tour from Strasbourg
Your full-day wine tour starts in the morning from the tourist office in central Strasbourg. Board your luxury minivan with your expert guide, and leave the busy city behind as you travel along the beautiful Alsace Wine Route (Route des Vins d'Alsace). The 105-mile (170-km) stretch of road snakes through the bright-green foothills of the Vosges mountains and features hundreds of Alsace’s prized vineyards. You’ll be treated to views of rolling vine-covered hills and quaint red-roofed villages around every turn.Stop in the Mittelbergheim wine area, home to the Zotzenberg, Kastelberg and Wiebelsberg grands crus. The soils here are perfect for producing Riesling wine — a varietal known as a German wine but produced extensively in Alsace. Head to your first winery to taste a selection of Alsatian wines including pinot blanc, sylvaner and Riesling.Continue to Dambach-la-Ville, the largest wine-producing village in Alsace, whose vineyards produce one of the finest Alsatian wines: frankstein grand cru. Enjoy a second tasting session at a traditional caveau (wine cellar) and hear how the area’s soil creates crisp Riesling and gewürztraminer wine.After some free time for lunch (own expense), depart for the Ribeauvillé-Riquewihr wine area, surrounded by five grand cru appellations: Geisberg, Kirchberg, Osterberg, Schoenenbourg and Sporen. Riesling grapes reign supreme here, but pinot gris, Muscat and gewürztraminer varietals are also excellent.Visit the picturesque medieval villages of Ribeauvillé and Riquewihr for your last wine-tasting session at some of the most highly praised wineries in the region. Learn about famous local wine growers including the Trimbach family and Hugel family, who have been producing wine here for centuries!After a full day wine tasting your way through the Alsace region, relax on the scenic drive back to Strasbourg.
Full-Day Alsace Wine Tasting Small-Group Tour from Strasbourg
Your wine tour starts at 9:30am in Strasbourg. Your local, English and German speaking driver will pick you up at your hotel and you will head to the Alsace Wine Route for a journey along the vineyards. You will stop first at a wine estate for a visit of the cellar and a tasting session of local Alsace wines (usually 5 to 7 wines). Have your 2-hours break for lunch (not included) in a nice medieval village (Obernai or Riquewihr), you will have time to enjoy the local gastronomy and visit this typical village. Your driver will be pleased to suggest or book restaurants according to your wishes (local specialties, gastronomic,...).In the afternoon, continue your Alsace discovery trough typical villages like Bergheim, Dambach-la-ville or Rosheim and stop for second tasting at a typical winery. The way along the Wine Route, between vineyard and mountains, will be the opportunity for your driver to tell you more about the wine production in Alsace and its history. To be able to enjoy the variety of the Alsatian wines, with 7 grape varieties including RIesling and Gewurztraminer, but also the famous Crémant d'Alsace (sparkling wine) and Grands Crus with specific terroirs, you will complete your day with a 3rd wine tasting session. Your local supplier is working with approximately 15 wineries, most of them being small, family-owned and traditional wineries. The agenda and villages visited can slightly change according to the wineries visited, making every tour unique! At the end of your tour, your guide will drive you back to Strasbourg.
3-Hour Strasbourg and Kehl Bike Tour from Strasbourg
Meet your guide on Place d'Austerlitz at 9am, where you will get a short introduction to the city through a talk beside the famous small-scale model.Then you'll start the circuit through the imperial German district: the Neustadt, then to the European Institutions and finally back through old town: Petite France. Crossing Pont du Corbeau then passing Place Gutenberg, and soon you'll arrive in front of one of the highlights of the tour: Cathedrale Notre Dame de Strasbourg. Passing the city council and the opera house on Place Broglie, you'll cycle through the smallest streets around the cathedral and discover some hidden secrets close to Place Saint Etienne. Passing through the Neustadt, you'll arrive in the heart of the European district, with the European Parliament, the Council of Europe and the European Court for Human Rights.Take a breath of fresh air in the Parc de l'Orangerie and its little zoo.Then a nice cycle path will lead you to the French-German border. There you'll get to see the Jardin des deux rives and its lovely cross-border gardens along the river Rhine. Pass the Pont de l'Europe across the Rhine and explore Kehl and its typical German atmosphere! A little stop in a beer garden is possible on request :)On your way back to Place d'Austerlitz , you'll pass along a piece of the city wall (rue du fossée des orphelins) of the 14th century.The tour lasts approx. 3 hours. Please note that your group will have to pick up the bikes on Place d'Austerlitz and park them back at the end of the circuit, this should take 20 minutes. You will be riding your bike approx. 2 hours, and 30 minutes will consist of an introduction to the city and the bike pick-up/drop-off.Please note that this tour is designed for those who are used to riding a bike (some bridges are quite steep).