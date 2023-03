In the attractive village of Solf (Finnish: Sulva), about 15km south of Vaasa, is this fine open-air museum and crafts centre. Its 60 traditional wooden buildings were moved here from surrounding villages and include crofts, cottages and cowsheds, a pottery, windmills and a schoolhouse. Admission includes a guided tour.

There’s a humming calendar of events in summer, from markets to craft demonstrations. It's a pain to get here on public transport: you really need your own transport.