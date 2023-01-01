Pohjanmaan Museo

This dynamic, modern regional museum is divided into three sections. Downstairs, Terranova has a brilliant evocation of the region’s natural history – complete with dioramas and storm-and-lightning effects. This is a great place to start if you're heading to the Kvarken Archipelago.

On the ground floor, yesteryear Vaasa is brought to life in the Vaasa 400 exhibit, with an emphasis on social history. Upstairs, the Hedman collection contains 300 works of art, including a Tintoretto, a Botticelli Madonna, works from all the Finnish masters and a huge array of ceramics.