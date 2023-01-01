Merikeskus Vellamo

In a tanker-sized, wave-shaped building with walls of metal and printed glass, this state-of-the-art dockside museum recounts Finland’s seafaring life. The star exhibit is the Tarmo, the world’s third-oldest ice-breaker (1908), which ploughed Finnish waters until it was retired in 1970. There are also exhibitions on shipwrecks, navigation, fishing and logging. The boat hall contains many prizes, including an Olympic-winning 49er and a boat that belonged to the Moomins’ creator, Tove Jansson.

Look for the artifacts and dive simulation from the famous 'art wreck' Vrouw Maria, which was found in 1999.