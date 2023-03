Situated 5km north of Kotka amid the salmon-rich Kymijoki's rapids, this rustic wooden lodge was built in 1889 for Tsar Alexander III. Most of the furniture is original and rooms look much as they did when he was a frequent summertime visitor. The riverside forest setting (now a 28-hectare nature reserve with walking trails) is beautiful.

From Kotka, take bus 12, 13, 14 or 15 to Karvuhuori and get off on the Langinkoskentie road, east of the bridge (€3.50, 15 minutes).