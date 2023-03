On the main road 3.5km east of central Kuhmo, this centre has an informative exhibition in various languages on Finland’s quartet of large carnivores, known hereabouts as karhu (bear), ilves (lynx), ahma (wolverine) and susi (wolf), as well as wild reindeer, locally present in small numbers, and golden eagles. There's a summer cafe, national park information and a cuddly-toy-filled gift shop.