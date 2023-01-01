Pielpajärven Kirkko

This erämaakirkko (wilderness church) is accessible by a marked walking track (7.5km one way) from the parking area at Siida. If you're driving, there’s another trailhead beyond here, from where it's 4.3km. In winter you’ll need snowshoes. The area has for centuries been an important marketplace for the Sámi; the first church was erected in 1646. The present church was built in 1760 and restored in the 1970s. Open the shutters to get the full benefit (close them before leaving).