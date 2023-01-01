Even small hills have cachet in flat Finland, and Kuopio was so proud of Puijo that it was crowned with a tower. Views from the top of Puijon Torni are very impressive; the vast perspectives of lakes and forests represent a sort of idealised Finnish vista. Atop is a revolving restaurant, a cafe and an open-air viewing deck. Surrounding it is one of the region’s best-preserved spruce forests, with trails for walking, biking and cross-country skiing.

Also here is a ski jump and chairlift. In high summer bus number 10 travels here from town (€3.30), but it’s particularly nice to walk here through the trees.