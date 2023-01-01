Kuopion Korttelimuseo

This block of 11 wooden townhouses dating from the 18th and 19th centuries includes several period-furnished homes representing family life between 1800 and 1930. Apteekkimuseo in building 11 contains old pharmacy paraphernalia, while in another building it’s fascinating to compare photos of Kuopio from different decades. Interpretative information is in English and Finnish. The museum's cafe serves delicious sweet and savoury dishes including a traditional rahkapiirakka (a local cheesecake-style pastry).