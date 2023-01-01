Naiserelagi Catholic Mission

About 25km southeast of Rakiraki, overlooking Viti Levu Bay, this 1917 church is famous for its mural depicting a black Christ, painted in 1962 by Jean Charlot. The three panels of biblical scenes depict Christ on the cross in a printed bark-cloth sulu with a tanoa at his feet. Indigenous Fijians are shown offering mats and tabua (whale’s tooth), and Indo-Fijians presenting flowers and oxen. Visitors are welcome and a small donation is appreciated.

Any local bus heading south from Rakiraki will take you past Naiseralagi ($2, 25 minutes). A taxi will cost about $40 return. Naiserelagi is just south of Nanukuloa village, on the right past the school. The mission is on the hill, about 500m up a winding track.