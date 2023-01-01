Waisali Rainforest Reserve

Nestled in the mountains north of Savusavu, this 120-ha reserve is home to thousands of birds, flowers, trees and plants, some of which are used in local traditional medicines. There's a pleasant 30-minute walk dense greenery down to a waterfall (but watch out for its death-trap-slippery rocks).

You can enter the park 20km north of Savusavu, directly off the road to Labasa. Bus drivers should know where to drop you off (ask before you board), as should most carrier and taxi drivers. If you are driving, it’s at km/culvert 14.4, which is also a good viewpoint.