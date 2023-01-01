The sacred 3m-high Cobra Rock is housed inside the vibrant Naag Mandir Temple. It's draped with flower-and-tinsel garlands, and offerings are placed at its base; locals believe the rock can cure the sick and the infertile. The rock also – apparently – grows; locals say the roof has had to be raised four times since the 1950s. Remove your shoes outside the beautifully tiled temple and try to make it there on a Sunday, when the temple is heaving.

A few buses pass the temple, including those to Natewa Bay ($1.60). A taxi costs about $20. If you’re driving, the temple is 10km from the turn off for Wainikoro Rd.