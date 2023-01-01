Masonic Lodge Ruins

This stone shell was the South Pacific’s first Masonic lodge (1875). This was once Levuka’s only Romanesque building, but it was burnt to a husk in the 2000 coup by God-fearing villagers. Local Methodists had long alleged that Masons were in league with the devil and that tunnels led from beneath the lodge to Nasova House, the Royal Hotel and through the centre of the world to Masonic headquarters in Scotland. This turned out not to be the case.