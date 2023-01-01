Archaeological Museum

This well-laid-out museum inside the Northern Stelae Field contains an interesting variety of objects found in the tombs, ranging from ordinary household objects, such as lamps and incense burners, to quite sophisticated glassware. This is one museum that may want to save for the end of your visit to Aksum when so many of the items will make more sense.

You’ll also see beautiful lion gargoyles, a charming pot shaped like a three-legged bird, well-preserved Sabaean and Ge’ez inscriptions dating back over 2500 years, an amphora from Turkey or Cyprus that provides evidence of ancient trading routes and a particularly nice collection of Aksumite coins.

You can take a coffee ceremony or browse the government-sponsored handicraft shops just outside the exit.