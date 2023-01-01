Konso Museum

High above the town, this venture provides a very brief introduction to Konso culture, but it’s the excellent collection of totemistic waga that makes it a must-see. These carved wooden sculptures are raised in honour of Konso warriors after their death and not only depict the ‘hero’ but also his family, and the enemies and dangerous animals he has killed. You must pay at the tourist office.

This collection is so important because most waga have been stolen for sale in Addis Ababa, and erection of new waga is dying out due to the influence of missionaries who oppose ancestor worship.