Jimma Museum

Admission to the Muuziyemii Jimmaa includes a guided tour in English of the museum's seven small rooms. We don’t want to steal the guide’s thunder (such as it is), but our favourite pieces include a ceremonial throne that cost Birr146,000 to build but was only used by Haile Selassie for 20 minutes, and a royal portable toilet that looks like a frying pan with a hole in it.

Other oddities include a poster with the entire Quran written on it in a script of almost microscopic proportions, and an Italian-made walking stick–cum-gun.