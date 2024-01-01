Livestock Market

Eastern Ethiopia

If you’ve got time to kill, explore the livestock market, about 3km south of the bus station. Go early if you want to see camels, since they tend to sell out fast.

  • Valley of Marvels

    Valley of Marvels

    28.37 MILES

    In the Dakhata Valley (better known as the Valley of Marvels), tall rocks have been sculpted into strange, often phallic shapes by the elements. The name…

