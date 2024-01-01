If you’ve got time to kill, explore the livestock market, about 3km south of the bus station. Go early if you want to see camels, since they tend to sell out fast.
Livestock Market
Eastern Ethiopia
28.37 MILES
In the Dakhata Valley (better known as the Valley of Marvels), tall rocks have been sculpted into strange, often phallic shapes by the elements. The name…
Nearby Eastern Ethiopia attractions
28.37 MILES
