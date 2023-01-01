Hotel Viru KGB Museum

The Hotel Viru (1972) was not only Estonia’s first skyscraper, but literally the only place for tourists to stay in Tallinn at the time. Having all the foreigners in one place made it much easier to keep tabs on them and the locals they had contact with, which is exactly what the KGB did from its 23rd-floor spy base. The hotel offers fascinating, hour-long tours of the facility in various languages.

The timing of English-language tours varies throughout the year – visit the website to check and prebook.