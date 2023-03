The outline of the 17th-century, star-shaped Swedish ramparts that once surrounded old Pärnu can still be discerned on maps. The one remaining section and its moat, now Vallikäär Park, end at the Tallinn Gate, which once defended the main road to the river-ferry crossing and Tallinn road. There's a scale model of how the town would have looked when the ramparts were intact, just before the gate.