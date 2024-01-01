St Nicholas' Orthodox Church

Western Estonia & the Islands

The islanders are among the minority of ethnic Estonians who adhere to the Russian Orthodox religion. This pretty little church at the centre of the island dates from 1786, with some mid-19th-century additions. Note the small onion dome crowning the steeple, a sign of its conversion from Lutheranism to Orthodoxy.

