Keren War Cemetery

Eritrea

This mournful memorial and burial ground on the western edge of town holds the many graves of Commonwealth soldiers who fell in the battle to take Keren in WWII.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Camel Market

    Camel Market

    1.7 MILES

    From 8am on Monday mornings, a small yard on the Nakfa road just before the edge of town comes alive with buyers and sellers from Keren and the…

  • Mariam Dearit Shrine

    Mariam Dearit Shrine

    2.45 MILES

    This small Catholic shrine to the Virgin Mary is built into a baobab tree said to be 500 years old or more. The site is extremely popular with locals and…

  • Monday Market

    Monday Market

    1.33 MILES

    With a strong focus on produce and household goods, this weekly market set up along the city's dry riverbed is of more interest to tourists for the sights…

  • Italian Cemetery

    Italian Cemetery

    1.55 MILES

    Tucked behind the grand mosque on the northern edge of town, this carefully tended cemetery is the final burial place of many soldiers who fought for the…

  • Halib Mentel

    Halib Mentel

    7.37 MILES

    This small Bilen ethnic group village is a fantastic place to see their traditional round thatched huts. It's 11km before Keren on the road from Asmara,…

